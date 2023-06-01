US announces sanctions after Sudan truce violations

WASHINGTON/KHARTOUM - The United States said on Thursday it was imposing economic sanctions and visa restrictions against actors “perpetuating the violence” in Sudan as clashes raged on in the capital Khartoum.

Saudi Arabia and the United States have been monitoring a ceasefire deal meant to run until Saturday evening that had raised hopes of an end to a war between Sudan’s army and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The truce brought some reduction in fighting and gave space for limited humanitarian relief, but clashes and air strikes have continued largely uninterrupted since the outbreak of the conflict on April 15.

Food and assets were being looted in El Obeid, a regional hub to the south-west of Khartoum, the World Food Programme said.

“Food for 4.4 million people is at stake,” agency chief Cindy McCain said.

“Despite a ceasefire agreement, senseless violence has continued across the country – hindering the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and hurting those who need it most,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

The US was imposing economic sanctions and visa restrictions as part of efforts to prevent a protracted conflict, the statement said, without giving details on which actors the measures targeted.

The conflict has pushed Sudan into a humanitarian crisis and turned one of Africa’s greatest cities – the three-part capital of Khartoum, Omdurman and Bahri on the confluence on the Blue and White Niles – into a war zone.

Calling the ceasefire “incredibly imperfect and incredibly fragile,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Oslo the US was “looking at steps that we can take to make clear our views on any leaders who are moving Sudan in the wrong direction.”

On Wednesday, the army announced it was pulling out of talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah where the ceasefire deal was struck and where mediators had been trying to bolster and prolong the truce.

Saudi Arabia and the US have listed serious violations of the ceasefire by both sides.

Residents reported an increase in fighting early on Thursday in parts of the capital and said heavy artillery fire could be heard in northern Omdurman and intermittent firing in southern Bahri.

“We are being terrorized by the sounds of heavy artillery around us. The house has been shaking,” 49-year-old Nadir Ahmed said in the Thawra neighbourhood of Omdurman. “Where is this ceasefire we hear about?”