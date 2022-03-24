US announces deal with UK to end steel, aluminium tariffs

WASHINGTON • The United States on Tuesday announced an agreement with Britain to end tariffs on steel and aluminium imports imposed by former president Donald Trump in 2018 on national security grounds.

"By allowing for a flow of duty-free steel and aluminium from the UK, we further ease the gap between supply and demand for these products in the United States," said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in a statement. "And by removing the UK's retaliatory tariffs, we reopen the British market to beloved American products."

The deal was the latest in a series of efforts by President Joe Biden to settle trade spats with US allies, some of which were long-running and others started under the Trump administration.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cheered the announcement of the deal "with our American friends". "This is fantastic news and a very welcome boost to our steel and aluminium industries," he said on Twitter.

Washington and London in January announced the start of negotiations to end the dispute, which began when Mr Trump imposed levies of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium imports from Britain and other nations to protect US industry.

For years, US companies have struggled to compete with the glut of supply coming out of China, but Mr Trump penalised close trade partners, citing national security concerns, which worsened relations with major US allies.

Last October, the Biden administration reached a deal to end the tariffs on the European Union and early last month, did the same with Japan.

Under the deal announced on Tuesday, Britain will lift retaliatory tariffs it imposed on US$500 million (S$679 million) in American imports, including alcohol and consumer goods, the statement said.

It also stipulates that any British steel company "owned by a Chinese entity must undertake an audit of their financial records to assess influence from the People's Republic of China government", the results of which will be shared with the US.

Britain's International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who met Ms Raimondo in Washington to finalise the agreement, said the deal was "good news for our steel and aluminium industries who have been unfairly hit by these tariffs, and the 80,000 people employed across the sector".

US industry was more cautious in its praise, noting the benefits the tariffs provided to aluminium and steel manufacturers.

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine should remind us all just how critical the domestic steel industry is to our national and economic security," said Mr Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing.

He called for a pause in more of such deals to allow the industry to adjust.

The agreement followed two days of talks on the broader trade relationship between US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Ms Trevelyan in Baltimore.

In a statement, Ms Tai said the deal to remove the metal tariffs "delivers on President Biden's vision to repair relationships with our allies while also helping to ensure the long-term viability of our steel and aluminium industries".

Ms Trevalyan and Ms Tai said they would continue their talks next month in Scotland. "Hopefully, we can now move forward and focus on deepening our thriving trading relationship with the US," the British official added.

However, there was no indication of progress towards a free trade agreement between the two countries - a priority of Britain following its departure from the European Union.

Ms Marjorie Chorlins, senior vice-president for European Affairs at the US Chamber of Commerce, took part in the discussions in Baltimore on Monday and said a trade pact is not likely - "at least not any time soon".

