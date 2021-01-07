US ambassador to UN will visit Taiwan, says Secretary of State Pompeo

TAIPEI (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - The United States ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft will visit Taiwan, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday (Jan 6).

The visit will likely further rile Beijing.

China reacted with fury when US Health Secretary Alex Azar visited Taipei in August last year, followed by US Undersecretary of State Keith Krach in September.

Mr Azar was the highest-ranking US official to travel to Taiwan since the country broke off ties with Taipei in 1979.

Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and resists any recognition of its de facto independence.

Both visits prompted Beijing to send fighter jets near Taiwan.