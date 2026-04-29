US ambassador to Ukraine to step down amid stalled talks to end Ukraine war

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The State Department said it was “false” to say Ms Julie Davis was leaving over differences with US President Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON - The acting US ambassador to Kyiv, Ms Julie Davis, will step down from her post and retire, a US official and the State Department said on April 28, amid a lull in US-brokered talks to achieve a ceasefire and end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Financial Times first reported Ms Davis’ departure and said it was because of differences of opinion with US President Donald Trump’s policies and that Ms Davis had grown frustrated with her role over his dwindling support for Ukraine.

The State Department pushed back on that characterisation, saying it was “false” to say she was leaving over differences with Mr Trump.

“Ambassador Davis has been a steadfast proponent of the Trump Administration’s efforts to bring about a durable peace between Russia and Ukraine,” Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

“She will continue to proudly advance President Trump’s policies until she officially departs Kyiv in June 2026 and retires from the Department,” Mr Pigott added.

A career member of the US Foreign Service with more than three decades of experience, Ms Davis assumed her duties as charge d’affaires in Ukraine in May 2025 after her predecessor Bridget Brink, also a career diplomat, resigned over her objections to Mr Trump’s Ukraine policy.

Since assuming office in January 2025, Mr Trump has assigned blame to Ukraine for Russia’s invasion of the country more than four years ago and has had a tumultuous relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Republican president has also pushed hard but so far has failed to bring the war to an end through ceasefire talks which have now largely stalled as Washington has concentrated its focus on the Iran war.

Mr Trump has adopted a far more friendly approach towards Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ms Davis had also been serving as the US ambassador to Cyprus since 2023 and continued a dual role during her time in Kyiv. REUTERS