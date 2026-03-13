US allows countries to buy Russian oil stranded at sea for 30 days

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said this was a step to stabilise global energy markets roiled by the Iran war.

WASHINGTON – The US issued a 30-day licence for countries to buy Russian oil and petroleum products currently stranded at sea, in what US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said was a step to stabilise global energy markets roiled by the war in Iran.

The announcement comes a day after the US Energy Department said it would release 172 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to curb skyrocketing oil prices in the wake of the conflict in Iran.

That release was part of a broader commitment by the 32-nation International Energy Agency to release 400 million barrels of oil.

The agency said earlier on March 12 that the war in the Middle East was creating the biggest oil supply disruption in history.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement on X, released hours after benchmark oil prices shot above US$100 a barrel, that the measure was “narrowly tailored” and “short-term” and would not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government.

“The temporary increase in oil prices is a short-term and temporary disruption that will result in a massive benefit to our nation and economy in the long term,” Mr Bessent added , echoing US President Donald Trump.

The licence , which authorises the delivery and sale of Russian crude oil and petroleum products loaded on vessels as of March 12, will remain valid through midnight Washington time on April 11, according to the text of the licence posted on the US Treasury Department website.

The US Treasury previously issued a 30-day waiver on March 5 specifically for India, allowing New Delhi to buy Russian oil stuck at sea.

Among other measures to tame energy prices, Mr Trump has ordered the US International Development Finance Corporation to provide political risk insurance and financial guarantees for maritime trade in the Gulf and said the US Navy could escort ships in the region.

In another attempt to control prices, the Trump administration is considering temporarily waiving a shipping rule known as the Jones Act to ensure energy and agricultural products can move freely between ​US ports, the White House said.

Waiving the rule would allow foreign ships to ​carry fuel between US ​ports, potentially lowering ⁠costs and speeding deliveries.

“The President is taking every action he can to lower prices... unsanctioned oil that’s at sea to get that into the market, continuing to push our own producers to drill and expand production as fast and as far as they can, providing regulatory relief, and you’re going to see more and more in the days to come,” White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller told Fox News’ Primetime programme on March 12.

There were about 124 million barrels of Russian-origin oil on water across 30 locations globally as of March 12, Fox News reported, adding that the US licence would provide around five to six days of supply, taking into account the daily loss of oil from the Strait of Hormuz .

Mr Trump said earlier on March 12 that the US stood to make significant money from oil prices driven higher by the war, prompting criticism from some lawmakers who accused him of prioritising the interests of the wealthy .

The US-Israeli strike on Iran and the subsequent response by Tehran have widened regional tensions and paralysed shipping through the strait, disrupting vital Middle East oil and gas flows and sending energy prices higher.

Raising the stakes for the global economy, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says it will block oil shipments from the Gulf unless the attack ceases. REUTERS