US airlines warn over pause in two key travel programmes amid Homeland Security shutdown

A grouping of major US airlines said the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) gave travellers scant warning ahead of the temporary suspension of its PreCheck and Global Entry programmes from Feb 22, amid a shutdown of much of the agency.

The halt in the programmes run by the DHS will begin from 6am eastern time (7pm in Singapore), after the partial shutdown began last week following the failure of Republicans and Democrats to clinch a deal on immigration enforcement reforms.

“Airlines for America is deeply concerned that ... the travelling public will be, once again, used as a political football amid another government shutdown,” chief executive Chris Sununu said.

News of the suspensions came at “extremely short notice to travellers, giving them little time to plan accordingly,” he added in a statement, urging Congress to “get a deal done”.

A similar shutdown last autumn caused losses of US$6.1 billion (S$7.7 billion) across the travel industry and related sectors, he said.

“TSA and Customs and Border Protection are prioritising the general travelling population at our airports and ports of entry and suspending courtesy and special privilege escorts,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.

“We are making tough but necessary workforce and resource decisions to mitigate the damage,” she added in a DHS statement to Reuters.

The pause in programmes is among the emergency measures DHS is taking to redirect staffing more than a week after Congress failed to send it more money, the Washington Post said.

PreCheck had more than 20 million active members, the TSA said in 2024, while total vetted airline passengers in the DHS’ traveller programmes, including Global Entry, exceeded 40 million.

The PreCheck programme allows approved passengers through a dedicated, faster security lane at US airports and is designed to reduce wait times and streamline screening.

Global Entry expedites US customs and immigration clearance for pre-approved, low-risk international travellers entering the United States.

The Feb 22 move follows orders from the Trump administration last week to another constituent of the DHS, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to suspend deployment of aid workers to disaster-affected areas due to the shutdown. REUTERS