US airlines commit to providing meals, hotel rooms for extended delays they caused

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Major US airlines have told the United States Transportation Department they will provide meals for customers delayed by three hours and hotel rooms for stranded passengers if prompted by issues under the airlines' control.

American Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways and others detailed commitments in customer service plans that they updated this week at the Transportation Department's prompting.

Some airlines said customer service plan updates were not a policy change, but clarified existing airline practices.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Aug 19 he would publish by Friday an "interactive dashboard" for air travellers to compare services each large US airline provides when the cancellation or delay was due to circumstances within the airline's control.