US aims to make 100,000 artillery shells a month in 2025, US official says

WASHINGTON - The US plans to increase monthly production of 155 millimeter artillery shells over the coming years to 100,000 in 2025, the Pentagon’s chief weapons buyer said on Friday.

“We’re going to be at 100,000 per month in 2025. We were at 14,000 per month six or eight months ago, we are now at 28,000 a month today,” Mr Bill LaPlante, the Pentagon’s chief weapons buyer said, at a conference on Friday.

Demand for 155mm artillery rounds has soared in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in February 2022.

But allies’ supplies for their own defence have been run down as they have rushed shells to Kyiv, which fires thousands of rounds per day. REUTERS