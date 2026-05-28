US agency could soon stop processing international flights at Newark, DHS secretary says

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A view of Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, US, on March 23.

WASHINGTON - The head of the US Homeland Security Department said on May 28 the Trump administration could soon stop processing international travellers ‌and cargo at Newark airport because local law enforcement are not assisting federal immigration officials in northern New Jersey.

“If things don’t change, we’re going to have to make this step pretty quick,” Secretary Markwayne ​Mullin told Fox News’ Fox and Friends of the major United Airlines hub near New York City.

Mr Mullin complained that local police were not ensuring that federal immigration officials could enter and exit a New Jersey detention center and warned he could reassign customs officials from the airport.

“If (Customs) isn’t there processing international flights, then those individuals when the airlines land won’t be permitted into the United States,” Mr Mullin said.

On May 26 , Mr ​Mullin said the Trump administration was drawing up plans to stop processing international travellers ‌and cargo at major US airports in “sanctuary cities” that have declined to cooperate with an immigration crackdown.

The move could effectively halt international air travel and commerce at major airports in Democratic states, with millions of foreign tourists expected to stream in for the start of the FIFA World Cu p in June .

The final will be held July 19 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, about 19km from Newark airport.

Last week, Reuters and other media reported that Mr Mullin had privately ​told US travel executives his department could ⁠opt to stop customs and immigrations processing of international travellers.

The US Justice Department published a ​list of so-called sanctuary cities and states that included many cities with major ​international airports including Boston, Denver, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Newark, Seattle and San Francisco.

Mr Mullin first publicly made the threat in April.

Democrats say reforms are needed to rein in abuses by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection, including the killing of two US citizens in Minneapolis in January.

The US Travel Association said halting international travel at major airports would have devastating consequences for the travel industry and communities dependent on international visitors.

More than 50 million international travellers arrived at the three major New York airports alone in 2025. REUTERS