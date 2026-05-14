US admiral says Iran’s ability to threaten neighbours dramatically degraded

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Admiral Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command, testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee on May 14.

WASHINGTON - Iran’s ability to threaten its neighbours and US interests has been dramatically reduced by US bombings, and Tehran’s defence industry has been set back by 90 per cent, a senior US admiral said on May 14.

Admiral Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command, sought to underscore the tactical successes of the military campaign against Iran that he oversaw and said the war had dramatically reduced the danger posed by that country to the broader Middle East.

Adm Cooper declined to directly address reports by Reuters and other news organisations that Iran, which stockpiled arms in underground facilities, had retained significant missile and drone capabilities. Those reports cited US intelligence sources.

“Iran has a significantly degraded threat, and they no longer threaten regional partners, or the United States, in ways that they were able to do before, across every domain,” Adm Cooper told a US Senate committee.

“They’ve been significantly degraded.”

Adm Cooper also said Iran was no longer able to transfer arms and other resources to its main allies in the region: Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and Hamas in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

“Those transfer paths and methods have been cut off,” he said. REUTERS