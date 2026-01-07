US adds more nations, including Venezuela, to costly visa bond policy

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's administration has added 25 more countries to a list of nations whose citizens could be required to post bonds of up to US$15,000 (S$19,200) to apply for entry into the US, according to the State Department website on Jan 6.

The list mostly included countries from Africa, Latin America and South Asia. It had a total of 38 countries as at Jan 6. The policy for the newly added nations takes effect on Jan 21.

Venezuela, whose toppled leader Nicolas Maduro was seized by US forces over the weekend and brought to New York , was also included in the list.

“Any citizen or national travelling on a passport issued by one of these countries, who is found otherwise eligible for a B1/B2 visa, must post a bond for US$5,000, US$10,000, or US$15,000," the State Department website said, adding that the amount is determined at the time of the visa interview.

Applicants must agree to the terms of the bond through the US Treasury Department's online payment platform, Pay.gov, the department added.

A State Department pilot programme was launched in August 2025 with an initial list of nations.

The US government has said the bonds are intended to deter visitors from overstaying visas intended for tourism or business purposes.

Since taking office in January 2025, Mr Trump, a Republican, has pursued a hard-line immigration policy involving an aggressive deportation drive, revocations of visas and green cards, and the screening of social media posts and past speeches of immigrants.

Human rights groups have widely condemned his immigration and travel-related policies, saying they undermine due process protections and free speech.

Mr Trump and his allies say the policies seek to improve domestic security. REUTERS