US activists work to connect Iranians via Elon Musk’s Starlink amid internet blackout

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The digital activists’ efforts began in 2022 when mass protests broke out following the death of Mahsa Amini.

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WASHINGTON - With the war in Iran leading to a near-total internet blackout in the country, activists around the world - especially in the United States - are mobilising to help Iranians stay connected via Starlink.

Despite being banned, billionaire Elon Musk’s satellite internet system has gained ground in Iran thanks to a network of international activists, multiple people involved in these efforts told AFP.

The digital activists’ efforts began in 2022, when mass protests broke out following the death of Mahsa Amini, who was being held by Iran’s police for violating the country’s strict dress code for women.

“As of this year, we have more than 300 devices that we have delivered to the country,” said Ms Emilia James of the US-based organisation NetFreedom Pioneers. She declined to go into further detail to protect the operation and the users.

Mr Ahmad Ahmadian, executive director of Holistic Resilience, explained that his organisation purchased Starlink devices in European countries or elsewhere, before moving them into Iran via “neighboring countries.”

The government cracked down hard on the Starlink terminals in 2025, and those caught using them face imprisonment.

Charges may be enhanced if the device is found to have been sent by a US organisation, Mr Ahmadian pointed out.

His group has supplied “up to 200“ antennas to individuals in Iran, and has facilitated the sale of “more than 5,000 Starlink devices” by connecting ordinary citizens with underground resellers, he said.

This approach is less risky for both the activists and for the users.

For these reasons, Holistic Resilience taps smuggling networks and provides security tips and usage instructions remotely.

To get a Starlink antenna on the black market, Iranians previously had to shell out around “$800 or $1,000“ at the end of 2025, Mr Ahmadian recalled, a prohibitive amount for many.

Then there’s the issue of paying for usage.

The devices can - theoretically, at least - provide internet to an entire family or apartment building.

But in practice, usage remains “limited” because “the costs are still prohibitive for most users,” according to NetFreedom Pioneers’ Emilia James.

For those that can afford the fees, Visa and Mastercard payments do not work in Iran, forcing users to find workarounds.

Since the bloody crackdown on protesters in January, free usage has been granted for new subscribers. However, the cost of terminals has skyrocketed to some $4,000, according to Mr Ahmadian.

Demand is not the only factor driving up costs.

Many of the terminals were brought into Iran through the “southern borders and through the waterways,” Mr Ahmadian said.

The closure of the Straight of Hormuz due to the war “suppresses the supply” of the devices.

While the number of terminals within Iran is not publicly known, Mr Ahmadian estimates that “there are more than 50,000 Starlink terminals in Iran, for sure.”

For her part, Ms James estimates that there are “tens of thousands” of Starlink devices in the country of 92 million.

Starlink did not respond to AFP requests for details.

Ms James said that she has heard reports of Iranian authorities searching rooftops and balconies for the antennas since the start of the war.

And earlier this month, a man described as the head of a network that sold internet access via Starlink was arrested by Iranian authorities. AFP



