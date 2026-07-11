US acting spy chief announces new round of staff reductions

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Bill Pulte's appointment as Acting US Director of National Intelligence caused a political backlash as he has no prior national security experience.

WASHINGTON - Acting US Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte announced a third round of staff reductions on July 10 after being urged by President Donald Trump in recent weeks to shrink the agency’s ranks.

“US National Intelligence is operating more efficiently and effectively than ever before, and today, we started a third round of reducing redundant, or non-critical, personnel,” Pulte said in a statement on X.

It did not provide the number of roles or personnel that were being terminated.

Since taking office ⁠in January 2025, the Trump administration has attempted to ​remake American agencies and institutions by installing Trump loyalists and cracking down on dissent.

The Trump administration has gutted agencies in the name of tackling wasteful spending and fraud, but political experts have warned that the effort has led to elimination of vital roles across government bodies.

Pulte, an ally of Trump, has no prior national security experience, causing Trump to face a political backlash after the Republican leader’s loyalist ⁠was picked to fill the role temporarily.

Pulte’s appointment had ​raised concerns even among some Republicans that he would “weaponise” intelligence against Trump’s perceived political foes.

Reuters reported in June that staff at the office of the top US spy were told by managers to ​expect extensive cuts in the coming months, following comments by Trump that he wants the interim director to shrink the agency’s ranks.​

The nomination hearing for Jay ​Clayton, Trump’s nominee to serve as the next ‌US director of national intelligence to lead the nation’s 18 intelligence agencies, is scheduled for July 15.

Former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard left office on June 19. REUTERS