US accuses Fugees rapper of illegal lobbying with Malaysian financier

WASHINGTON - A federal prosecutor on Thursday accused Grammy Award-winning rapper Prakazrel “Pras” Michel of The Fugees hip-hop group of illegally taking tens of millions of dollars to lobby the US government on behalf of a Malaysian financier and the Chinese government.

The accusations were made at the start of a trial that prosecutor Nicole Lockhart said will link Michel to financier Jho Low, who is suspected of embezzling US$4.5 billion (S$5.9 billion) from Malaysia’s 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, and a Chinese government influence campaign aimed at repatriating dissident Guo Wengui.

Michel is being tried on 11 criminal counts including various conspiracy charges for what prosecutors said were three separate lobbying schemes to influence the administrations of former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Michel has denied the allegations.

“This is a case about foreign money, influence and concealment,” Ms Lockhart said, during her opening statement in Washington on Thursday.

Ms Lockhart told jurors the case will highlight “political intrigue, backroom dealings ... burner phones and lies.”

The Fugees won two Grammy Awards for their best-selling 1996 album The Score. But by 2012, prosecutors said, Michel was in dire need of cash, and he found a solution to his problem through Low, who was known to pay Hollywood celebrities to party with him.

In the first alleged scheme, prosecutors said Michel agreed to funnel about US$2 million from Low into Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign.

Because federal election law prohibits foreigners from donating to US campaigns, prosecutors said Michel masked the source of the funds by using straw donors. In exchange for helping Low, the government said Michel pocketed US$18 million.

“Through this scheme, the defendant duped the Obama campaign,” Ms Lockhart told the jury.

A few years later, prosecutors said the focus of Michel’s foreign lobbying campaign shifted, as the US Justice Department intensified its investigation into Low over his suspected embezzlement of more than US$4.5 billion from 1MDB.

Low “needed a different kind of help,” Ms Lockhart said, saying that he paid Michel millions of dollars more to try to “secure influence at the highest levels of the United States government” that would quash the investigation.