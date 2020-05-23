US accuses China of blocking US flights, demands action

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US Transportation Department late on Friday (May 22) accused the Chinese government of making it impossible for US air carriers to resume service to China and ordered Chinese air carriers to file flight schedules with the US government.

The administration of President Donald Trump stopped short of imposing restrictions on Chinese air carriers but said talks with China had failed to produce an agreement.

In an order seen by Reuters, the Transportation Department called the situation "critical" because both Delta Air Lines and United Airlines want to resume flights to China in June, even as Chinese carriers have continued US flights during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The order said Chinese carriers, including Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Hainan Airlines, must file schedules and other details of flights by May 27.

On Jan 31, the US government barred most non-US citizens from travelling to the United States who had been in China within the previous 14 days but did not impose any restrictions on Chinese flights.