Updated boosters stem severe Covid-19 in older adults, US CDC says

WASHINGTON - The updated Covid-19 booster shots give adults ages 65 and older the greatest level of protection against hospitalisation, according to new US government data.

Bivalent boosters were 73 per cent effective at preventing hospitalisations due to Covid-19 in this group of older adults compared with people of the same age who got two or more doses of the original formulation of the vaccine, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Friday. The reduced risk of hospitalisation was smaller in younger adults, the agency said.

The findings add to evidence that shows the new booster shots from Moderna Inc and the partnership of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have at least some benefit, although the magnitude seems to vary by a person’s age and how long they wait between doses.

Researchers say that more studies are needed to evaluate the durability of boosters, especially as new variants continue to emerge.

The Biden administration has been pushing the new shots, but so far only 14 per cent of Americans ages 5 and older have got one. Uptake has been slow in part because of doubts about how well they work.

With cases rising and more people gathering indoors this winter, the White House this week announced a plan to get more boosters to seniors and other higher-risk groups.

For younger healthy Americans, the benefit is less pronounced. The new CDC data found that bivalent boosters were 38 per cent effective at stemming Covid hospitalisation in people ages 18 and older compared with those who had at least two vaccine doses 5 to 7 months earlier.

Among all age groups, boosters appear to work best when there’s a longer amount of time between doses.

Outside advisers to the Food and Drug Administration will meet next month to discuss what changes should be made to Covid vaccine guidelines to keep pace with the evolving virus. BLOOMBERG