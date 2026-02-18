9 missing, 6 rescued after California avalanche

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A rescue ski team making their way to the area of an avalanche in the Castle Peak area of Truckee, California.

LOS ANGELES - Nine skiers were missing after an avalanche in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains on Feb 17, but six others, who had been stranded, have since been rescued, authorities said.

The avalanche swept the Castle Peak area of Truckee, California, about 16km north of Lake Tahoe, at about 11.30am, engulfing a group of skiers, according to a Facebook statement posted by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

Those rescued have varying injuries and two were sent to a hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office revised the number of people in the group to 15 from an earlier estimate of 16, adding that no further updates were expected on Feb 17.

‘High avalanche danger’

If all nine of the missing skiers should perish, the incident would rank among the deadliest single avalanches on record in the United States. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has tallied six US avalanche fatalities so far this season.

Avalanches have claimed an average of 27 lives each winter in the United States over the past decade, the centre reported.

A winter storm warning was in effect for much of northern California on Feb 17, with heavy snow forecast in the upper elevations of the Sierra Nevada.

The Sierra Avalanche Center had posted an alert before dawn on Feb 17, warning of a “high avalanche danger” in the ski region, the sheriff’s statement said.

“I don’t think it was a wise choice,” a spokesperson for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, Mr Russell Greene, said of the decision of a ski tour company to take paying customers out into the backcountry under such conditions, adding, “but we don’t know all the details yet.” He declined to name the company involved.

Rescue ski teams were dispatched to the avalanche zone from the Boreal Mountain Ski Resort and Tahoe Donner’s Alder Creek Adventure Center.

The survivors had taken refuge in a makeshift shelter, constructed partly from tarpaulin sheets and communicated with rescuers via radio beacon and text messaging.

Mr Greene declined to say how many of the ski guides and how many of their customers were among the missing.

Weather conditions remained hazardous in the Sierra backcountry slopes, with additional avalanche activity expected into Feb 18, according to the sheriff’s statement.

California Governor Gavin Newsom was briefed on the avalanche, and state authorities were “coordinating an all-hands search-and-rescue effort” in conjunction with local emergency teams, his office said in a posting on X. REUTERS