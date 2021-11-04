UN's Beasley says he'll show Elon Musk how he can help alleviate global hunger

UNITED NATIONS (BLOOMBERG) - The head of the United Nations' food assistance arm on Thursday (Nov 4) reiterated his call for Tesla chief Elon Musk to donate part of his wealth to alleviate global hunger.

World Food Programme executive director David Beasley had posted a summary of a plan to show the world's richest man how his proposal could be accomplished.

Mr Beasley said systems are in place to "avert crisis for 42 million people on famine's edge in 43 countries" and it would just be a matter scaling up at a cost of US$6.6 billion (S$8.9 billion). He said he would post an extensive detailed plan in the days ahead.

Mr Beasley was responding to Mr Musk's offer to sell Telsa shares and give the money to the World Food Programme if the organisation could show on Twitter exactly how US$6 billion could solve world hunger.

.@elonmusk Instead of tweets, allow me to show you. We can meet anywhere—Earth or space—but I suggest in the field where you can see @WFP’s people, processes and yes, technology, at work. I will bring the plan, and open books. — David Beasley (@WFPChief) November 1, 2021