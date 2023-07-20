Unlikely summer hit Sound Of Freedom opens new front in US culture wars

WASHINGTON – With superhero movies, video-game adaptations and sequels bombing and getting panned by critics, Hollywood was braced for another disappointing year – until an unheralded thriller about child trafficking upended industry expectations.

The surprise hit of the summer, Sound Of Freedom, has so far earned US$90.7 million (S$120.3 million) at North American theatres in just two weeks since its release – roughly six times its US$14.5 million budget.

The movie, released on July 4, was the second most-watched film in North America last weekend, behind Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, according to data from Comscore.

With its riveting take on the true story of a former government agent rescuing children from the clutches of Colombian criminals, one would think it would be the kind of movie that everyone could get behind.

But this is the US, where “culture wars” over gas stoves, Pride flags and The Cat In The Hat can end friendships and turn neighbour on neighbour – and where half the country can dismiss as evil incarnate a movie that the other half loves.

Conservatives have lavished Sound Of Freedom with praise for speaking to a section of blue-collar America which they say has been snubbed by Hollywood elites.

Liberals have called it a recruiting tool for the far-right that promotes the QAnon conspiracy theory about a cabal of paedophiles from Hollywood and the Democratic Party kidnapping children and harvesting their blood.

Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina called it an “amazing, gut-wrenching, emotional movie”.

“Wow. Wow. Wow,” Senator Ted Cruz of Texas wrote of the film, urging supporters to see it.

And on Wednesday, former president Donald Trump hosted an event featuring a screening of the movie at his private club in New Jersey.

“What’s almost as interesting as the movie itself is the reaction it seems to provoke from the mainstream media that seem determined to tear it down at any cost,” said British thriller writer Will Jordan in a positive review posted to his 1.8 million-subscriber YouTube channel, The Critical Drinker.

“I mean, you’d think a movie that sheds light on the hidden nightmare of child trafficking would be a pretty admirable cause worthy of support.”