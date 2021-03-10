US state, defence secretaries to travel to Japan and South Korea next week

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will travel to Japan and South Korea next week, their agencies said on Wednesday (March 10), in the first overseas trip by members of the Biden administration.

The visits reflect growing concerns about the challenge posed by a rising China and North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes.

Mr Blinken and Mr Austin will hold "2 plus 2" dialogues with their Japanese and South Korean counterparts from March 16 to 18, the US State Department said in a statement.

The United States is looking to strengthen ties with key allies as China takes an increasingly aggressive foreign policy approach in the Indo-Pacific region and elsewhere.

Together with South Korea and Japan, the Biden administration is also conducting a full review of its policy towards North Korea.