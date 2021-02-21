United flight suffers engine failure, drops debris but safely returns to Denver airport

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - A United Airlines flight bound for Honolulu suffered a right engine failure on Saturday (Feb 20) shortly after departing Denver International Airport, scattering debris but returning safely to the airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

United said in a statement there were no reported injuries on Flight 328, which had 231 passengers and 10 crew on board.

Broomfield, Colorado police posted photos of pieces of debris from the Boeing 777-200 plane but there were no immediate reports of any injuries on the ground.

The FAA said it and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.

The images posted by the police department appeared to show large pieces of debris including an engine casing from the plane scattered outside a home and on a turf field.

A video on social media showed a cloud of black smoke being left by a plane.

"Something blew up," a man on the video can be heard saying.

"If you find debris PLEASE don't touch it or move it. The #NTSB wants all debris to remain in place for investigation," the Broomfield police department said on Twitter.

Wow! Here is video of the United Airlines flight that dropped debris all over the Denver Colorado suburbs. pic.twitter.com/S3Qaq4Sv1j — Anthony Quintano Photography (@AnthonyQuintano) February 20, 2021

JUST IN: Denver International Airport officials tell us United Airlines Flight 328 bound for Honolulu returned to the airport after an engine problem. Neighbors heard a loud boom, took these photos of what look like Boeing 777 engine nacelle in their yards. pic.twitter.com/mklpz3VG4F — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) February 20, 2021

.@NTSB is sending a team to take over the investigation. Once again please don’t touch or move any debris and report to dispatch at 303.438.6400 ASAP. pic.twitter.com/zBl0s4jIFA — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 20, 2021

Additional debris scattered across turf field at Commons Park. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/tmos5HBVwV — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 20, 2021