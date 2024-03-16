United Airlines-operated Boeing 737 found to have missing panel after landing at Oregon airport

OREGON - A United Airlines Boeing 737-800 landed safely in Oregon on March 15 after it was found to have a missing external panel, officials said.

United Flight 433 landed at Medford Airport around 1.45 pm on March 15 carrying 139 passengers and six crew after departing from San Francisco, the Federal Aviation Administration and airline said. The FAA said a post-landing airline inspection of the 25-year-old airplane revealed a missing panel and the agency will investigate as will United.

“We’ll conduct a thorough examination of the plane and perform all the needed repairs before it returns to service,” the airline said in a statement, adding it will also investigate to understand the cause of the incident.

Boeing did not comment, directing questions to United Airlines. According to FAA records, the plane was built in late 1998. The Rogue Valley Times posted a dramatic photo of the airplane with the missing panel. Traffic was briefly halted at the airport to search for the panel.

In the aftermath of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 mid-air emergency prompted by a door plug blowout, US aviation incidents are getting more attention.

Boeing has been under heavy regulatory scrutiny following a Jan 5 Alaska Airlines mid-air panel blowout, with probes into the company’s safety and quality standards in its production process.