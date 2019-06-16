United Airlines flight skids off runway at Newark Airport

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - A United Airlines flight skidded off the runway at Newark Airport and will be towed off the airfield after passengers leave the aircraft, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a tweet on Saturday (June 15).

No injures were reported.

The flight landed at 1pm and skidded off the left side of the pavement, FAA said.

The plane's left main landing gear is stuck in a grassy field.

Separately, United Airlines confirmed the FAA has initiated a mandatory groundstop due to a disabled aircraft on the runway.

Looking closer at the nose gear of #UA627 shows signifant damage to the fuselage. This aircraft will be stuck for a little while. pic.twitter.com/9088TNH4rp — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) June 15, 2019

Harsh landing on @United #UA627 at @EWRairport today. News #BreakingNews says we skid off runway but I can tell you we bounced. pic.twitter.com/pI3JOI7CiS — Hans Hultgren (@gohansgo) June 15, 2019

UPDATE. Pictures showing significant damage to nose landing gear and blew tires after United flight #UA627 performed a hard landing at Newark. pic.twitter.com/pTusgcH3Pa — Helio Neto (@Helliomacedo) June 15, 2019