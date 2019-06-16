United Airlines flight skids off runway at Newark Airport

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - A United Airlines flight skidded off the runway at Newark Airport and will be towed off the airfield after passengers leave the aircraft, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a tweet on Saturday (June 15).
No injures were reported.
The flight landed at 1pm and skidded off the left side of the pavement, FAA said.
The plane's left main landing gear is stuck in a grassy field.
Separately, United Airlines confirmed the FAA has initiated a mandatory groundstop due to a disabled aircraft on the runway.