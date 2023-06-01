‘Unfortunate’ that Chinese counterpart declined talks: US defence chief Austin

TOKYO - Beijing’s decision to decline a meeting between US and Chinese defence chiefs is “unfortunate”, particularly given recent “provocative” Chinese behaviour, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.

The comments come days after Washington accused Beijing of an “unnecessarily aggressive manoeuvre” near a US surveillance aircraft.

Washington had invited China’s Minister of National Defence Li Shangfu to hold talks with Mr Austin on the sidelines of a defence summit in Singapore this week.

But Beijing declined the meeting, with a spokesman saying “the US knows clearly why there are currently difficulties in military communication”.

In Tokyo on a brief trip before his arrival in Singapore, Mr Austin called that decision “unfortunate”.

“You’ve heard me talk a number of times about the importance of countries with large, with significant capabilities, being able to talk to each other so you can you can manage crises and prevent things from spiralling out of control unnecessarily,” Mr Austin said.

Recent “provocative intercepts of our aircraft and also our allies’ aircraft” by China were “very concerning”, he added.

“I’m concerned about at some point having an incident that could very, very quickly spiral out of control.”

The United States military said Tuesday that a Chinese fighter pilot had performed an “unnecessarily aggressive manoeuvre” near an American surveillance aircraft operating over the South China Sea last week.

Video footage released by the US military shows a Chinese fighter plane crossing in front of the American aircraft, which could be seen shaking from the resulting turbulence.

But China’s military said the US jet “broke into” a military training area.

It said the dispatch of ships and planes to “conduct close surveillance on China seriously harms China’s national sovereignty and security”.