Uncertain debt-ceiling vote looms for US House Republicans

WASHINGTON - A top Republican in the US House of Representatives predicted on Tuesday his party will overcome resistance within its ranks and muster the votes needed to adopt a plan to slash spending and raise the government’s US$31.4 trillion (S$42 trillion) debt ceiling.

“This will pass. I’m telling you right now, it will pass the House floor,” Representative Tom Emmer, the No. 3 House Republican, told Reuters in an interview.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy can afford to lose support from no more than four of his 222 Republican members, if he is to pass the Bill, which would raise the borrowing limit by US$1.5 trillion.

But at least that many appeared to be withholding support as lawmakers returned to Washington on Tuesday. Republican leaders say the legislation is not open to changes and they plan to vote on it this week. “Right now we’re moving forward,” Mr McCarthy told reporters.

The proposal has little chance of passing the Democratic-controlled Senate, and the White House said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden would veto it if it reached his desk.

Mr Biden said Congress must raise the debt ceiling without conditions, as it did three times under Republican president Donald Trump, to avoid default.

“A default would be totally irresponsible,” Mr Biden told a union gathering in Washington.

“We’re not a deadbeat nation.”

Republicans hope a show of unity can force Mr Biden to negotiate after a months-long standoff.

“For Republicans, this is literally a choice between getting this done and giving the ball to Kevin McCarthy, or if you don’t want to get it done, then you’re giving a blank cheque to Joe Biden,” Mr Emmer said.

The House Rules Committee, a gatekeeper on legislation, will take up the Bill on Tuesday afternoon.

That could be followed by a House floor vote as early as Wednesday.