‘Unacceptable’ quality control issues at the heart of latest Boeing crisis

NEW YORK – Boeing is facing intensive scrutiny over its quality control practices in the aftermath of a near-catastrophic Alaska Airlines flight three weeks ago when a panel blew out.

That Jan 5 incident on a Boeing 737 MAX 9 followed months of earlier, smaller problems with the same aircraft.

Exactly how the current difficulties will be resolved remains to be seen, but both the company’s regulator and its customers are demanding change.

“The quality assurance issues we have seen are unacceptable,” said Mr Michael Whitaker, head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The agency has vowed “more boots on the ground” for a comprehensive investigation of Boeing and contractor Spirit AeroSystems, adding that it will only greenlight production increases when Boeing gets its house in order.

American Airlines joined rival carriers in signalling displeasure, though it has not been directly impacted by the 737 MAX 9 grounding because it does not fly the jet.

“We’re going to hold them accountable,” American Airlines chief executive Robert Isom said on Jan 25 on an earnings conference call.

“Boeing needs to get their act together,” said Mr Isom, who characterised the problems as “unacceptable”.

Earlier problems

The Alaska Airlines episode represents the most serious operational problem for Boeing since two crashes on 737 MAX 8 planes in 2018 and 2019 resulted in 346 deaths and led to a lengthy grounding of the jet.

The MAX also generated unexpected attention in April when it disclosed that Spirit had employed “a non-standard manufacturing process” during the installation of two fittings in the fuselage section.

In December, Boeing urged customers to inspect for loose hardware on plane rudder control systems after an international operator discovered a bolt with a missing nut while performing routine maintenance.

Such problems have slowed Boeing’s ability to deliver jets, crimping financial performance.

But the problem on Jan 5 was on a different level.

Video of the incident showed a gaping hole on the side of the plane, air rushing through the cabin, oxygen masks dangling and travellers observing city lights below.

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) chair Jennifer Homendy said it was “very, very fortunate” that the incident had not ended in tragedy.

On Jan 26, both Alaska Airlines and United Airlines could resume service of the MAX 9 planes after the FAA approved inspection protocols on Jan 24.