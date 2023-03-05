UN states agree on deal to protect high seas after over 15 years of discussion

UNITED NATIONS, United States - After years of talks, United Nations’ member states finally agreed to a text on the first international treaty to protect the high seas, a fragile and vital treasure that covers nearly half the planet.

“The ship has reached the shore,” conference chair Rena Lee announced at the UN headquarters in New York shortly before 9.30pm on Saturday local time, to applause from delegates.

Mrs Rena Lee is Singapore’s Ambassador for Oceans and Law of the Sea Issues and Special Envoy of the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

After more than 15 years of discussions, including four years of formal talks, the third so-called final negotiating session in less than a year heralded the long-awaited consensus.

The treaty is seen as essential to conserving 30 per cent of the world’s land and ocean by 2030, as agreed by world governments in a historic accord signed in Montreal in December.

Following two weeks of intense talks at the UN headquarters in New York, including a marathon overnight session Friday into Saturday, delegates finalised a text that cannot be significantly altered.

“There will be no reopening or discussions of substance,” Mrs Lee told negotiators.

The agreement will be formally adopted at a later date once it has been vetted by lawyers and translated into the United Nations’ six official languages, she announced.

In a statement on Sunday, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said it welcomed the “successful and timely conclusion” of the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement, which came just after the 40th anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos) treaty in 1982.

“The success of the BBNJ Intergovernmental Conference process reaffirms the importance and relevance of Unclos and multilateral cooperation, and the United Nations in establishing and upholding a rules-based international order,” the MFA spokesman said.

The spokesman added that Mrs Lee’s leadership “enabled parties to bridge differences and arrive at an ambitious and future-proof BBNJ Agreement”.