UN security staff released in Yemen after 18 months in captivity

The five UN staff - four from Yemen and one from Bangladesh - were said to be in “very good health and good spirits" after their release. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

UNITED NATIONS, United States - Five United Nations security staff who were kidnapped in Yemen by Al-Qaeda militants 18 months ago have been released, the United Nations said on Friday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the release, a UN spokesman said, and reiterated that “kidnapping is an inhumane and unjustifiable crime, and calls for the perpetrators to be held accountable.”

The staff - four from Yemen and one from Bangladesh - were in “very good health and good spirits, despite everything that they went through,” the top UN official in Yemen, Mr David Gressly, told reporters.

“But they went through a very difficult period of 18 months of isolation,” he added.

The UN staff were kidnapped in Yemen’s southern region of Abyan on Feb 11, 2022. Yemen-based Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) has used a conflict between a Saudi-led coalition and the Iran-aligned Houthis to enhance its influence.

Mr Gressly warned that AQAP was an “increasing threat.”

Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthi group ousted the government from the capital Sanaa in late 2014. The Saudi Arabia-led military coalition intervened in 2015, aiming to restore the government.

Peace initiatives have seen increased momentum since Riyadh and Teheran in March agreed to restore diplomatic ties severed in 2016. REUTERS

More On This Topic
UN completes removal of oil from decaying tanker off Yemen, averting disaster
Plane leaves Yemen capital for Saudi Arabia, first commercial flight since 2016

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top