UN renews Afghan mission for one year

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In March, the UN Afghan mission’s mandate was extended by just three months at the behest of the US.

UNITED NATIONS, United States – The United Nations Security Council voted unanimously on June 15 to renew the organisation’s mission in Afghanistan despite questions about its objectives and methods from Washington.

The UN mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), key to coordinating aid in the country, was extended for a full year to June 17, 2027, according to a copy of the resolution seen by AFP.

In March, the mission’s mandate was extended by just three months at the behest of the US, which argued that the United Nations needed to do a broader review of the mission before committing to a longer extension.

The resolution adopted on June 15 requires “a strategic review of UNAMA and... a written report on the results to the Council by March 31, 2027.”

The US representative to the meeting said: “A streamlined, fit-for-purpose UNAMA mandate is essential. We look forward to the strategic review of the mission requested in this resolution.”

The UNAMA dates back to 2002, and since the Taliban returned to power in 2021 with the fall of the US-backed government, it has played a role in coordinating humanitarian aid and political dialogue, plus monitoring human rights.

The resolution adopted on June 15 expressed “serious concern about the increasing and widespread erosion of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, in particular for women and girls”.

“The resolution demonstrates firm support for the work of UNAMA, the resolution maintains and strengthens UNAMA’s core mandate, including coordinating international assistance,” said Fu Cong, UN Ambassador for China, which submitted the resolution. AFP