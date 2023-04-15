UN mission to avert a $26b oil spill disaster off Yemen still short of full funding

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans, used to big ships, may not particularly notice supertanker Nautica as she stops over this weekend to refuel.

But hers is a voyage like no other. She is on a mission to avert a devastating oil spill which would threaten lives and livelihoods, and cost US$20 billion (S$26.6 billion) to clean up.

The Nautica which left dry dock in Zhoushan, China, on April 6, is bound for Yemen, marking a significant step forward in a complex, multinational operation coordinated by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to drain 1.1 million barrels of oil from a floating storage and offloading vessel, the Safer, moored roughly 9km off Yemen’s west coast.

With Yemen engulfed in civil war, the Safer (pronounced to rhyme with ‘sapper’) has been moored at the same spot for over 30 years without any dry-docking or shipyard repairs, decaying to the point where there is an imminent risk it could break apart, spilling its contents into the sea, or even explode.

Experts have long warned that a major spill would devastate fishing communities on Yemen’s Red Sea coast, likely wiping out 200,000 livelihoods and exposing whole communities to life-threatening toxins in the air and water alike.

The disaster could close ports essential to bringing food, fuel and life-saving supplies into Yemen, where 17 million people need food assistance. Oil from the Safer could affect any country on the Red Sea. Closure of desalination plants would cut off water sources for millions, and the impact on coral reefs, mangroves and other marine life would be severe; fish stocks would take 25 years to recover.

The UNDP has contracted marine salvage company SMIT to remove the oil and prepare the Safer for towing to a green salvage yard. Yemen will get the fully functional Nautica as a replacement.

While it is a major achievement that the mission is now under way, it still needs to be fully funded to succeed. The effort is estimated to cost US$129 million.

“We are still talking about US$29 million that have not yet been secured” Mr Achim Steiner, administrator of the UNDP, told The Straits Times on Friday.

“And this is obviously, for us, an extremely challenging situation, because an organisation like UNDP can only implement an activity if it has the firm commitments of funding,” he said.

“We are at the moment working on some emergency bridging financing solutions in order not to jeopardise the timeline, or the operation as a whole” he said.