UN chief said to be seeking second term

NEW YORK • United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the five permanent members of the Security Council on Sunday that he would like to stay on for a second term, according to diplomats familiar with the matter.

Mr Guterres, a former Portuguese prime minister, is likely to officially inform the president of the UN General Assembly soon, the diplomats said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the decision is not yet public.

Mr Guterres, 71, assumed office in January 2017 for a five-year term that finishes at the end of this year.

Diplomats said Mr Guterres, who managed to avoid Mr Donald Trump's wrath largely by refraining from criticising the United States President in public, was waiting for the results of the country's November presidential election before coming to a decision.

A spokesman for Mr Guterres did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under Mr Trump, the US has repeatedly clashed with the UN and its organisations, quitting the World Health Organisation (WHO) and angering Security Council members with its effort to kill what remains of the multinational Iran nuclear accord.

US President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to reverse the go-it-alone approach by returning to the WHO, seeking to repair the Iran deal and rejoining the Paris climate accord.

Mr Guterres has made climate change his signature issue, pushing countries to raise their commitments to reduce carbon emissions.

Mr Biden's administration has signalled that climate will be a top priority and his pick for UN ambassador, Ms Linda Thomas-Greenfield, is a seasoned diplomat with experience on four continents.

Most recent UN chiefs have served out two terms, and diplomats expected the so-called P5 - Russia, the US, Britain, China and France - to support Mr Guterres' re-election bid.

The UN chief, who has been criticised at times for failing to call out world powers for human rights abuses, has had to navigate a turbulent period at the UN as Mr Trump turned away from the world body while China grew increasingly assertive.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who has been criticised at times for failing to call out world powers for human rights abuses, has had to navigate a turbulent period at the UN as United States President Donald Trump turned away from the world body while China grew increasingly assertive.

The selection process for UN chief has been called opaque, with the permanent five members wielding disproportionate influence over who gets selected, though the 2016 election was the first one to be made more open.

Writing on behalf of a group of 25 countries, Costa Rica and Denmark last month called on the UN to ensure that the "upcoming selection process" meets the "minimum standards of transparency".

BLOOMBERG