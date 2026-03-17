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UN body investigating fatal strike on Iranian girls school

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FILE PHOTO: Graves are being prepared for the victims following a reported strike on a school in Minab, Iran, March 2, 2026. Iranian Foreign Media Department/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Graves being prepared for the victims following a reported strike on a school in Minab, Iran, on March 2.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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GENEVA – A United Nations inquiry has started investigating a fatal strike on a primary school on the first day of US-Israeli attacks on Iran, one of its members told reporters on March 17.

The attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh School consisted of two missile strikes in quick succession that killed 168 children, mostly girls, Iranian officials said in Geneva on March 16.

Reuters reported on March 5 that US military investigators believe it is likely that US forces were responsible, but have not yet reached a final conclusion or completed their investigation. The Pentagon has since elevated the probe.

“We’re at an early stage of that investigation,” Dr Max du Plessis, a member of the UN Fact-Finding Mission on Iran, told a Geneva press conference, saying that it had credible reports backing Iran’s death toll.

“It’s clear to us that whatever happens in respect of such an event, given the innocent lives that have been lost, there is a critical need for such an investigation to be done and for an independent outcome to follow,” he said.

If US fault is confirmed, it would rank among the worst incidents of civilian deaths in decades of US military strikes in the Middle East. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.