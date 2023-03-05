Ukrainian pilot pair in Arizona to fly military simulators: US official

WASHINGTON - In a first, two Ukrainian pilots are in Arizona to fly flight simulators and be evaluated by the US military, an American defence official said Saturday, as Washington remains mute on whether it will send fighter jets or sophisticated remotely piloted drones to Kiyv.

The US and allies have been flooding Ukraine with weapons from Javelin missiles to Himars rocket launchers, but sophisticated jets and the largest armed drones have not been pledged to Ukraine by Western allies.

“This event allows us to better help Ukrainian pilots become more effective pilots and better advise them on how to develop their own capabilities,” the defence official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Arizona “familiarisation event” will facilitate dialogue between Ukrainian and US personnel and provide an opportunity to observe how the US Air Force operates, the defence official said.

While it is the first event of its kind, there is an ongoing robust military-to-military dialogue with Ukraine. Other allies have also conducted similar events in the past, the official said.

The official did not say how long the Ukrainians had been in the south-western state.

The official said there were no updates regarding F-16 fighter jet pledges to Ukraine.

The US has not begun any F-16 training of Ukrainians, Mr Colin Kahl, under-secretary of defence for policy, told members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Training on military equipment, both for its use and maintenance, has been a leading indicator of a potential transfer.