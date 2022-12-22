Ukrainian Americans see Zelensky visit as promising sign, urge more US support

WASHINGTON - Ukrainian Americans in Washington saw President Volodymyr Zelensky’s US visit as a promising sign that displayed strong relations between the countries but also urged more American assistance to defend against the Russian invasion.

Dozens of pro-Ukrainian activists gathered near the White House on Wednesday afternoon as Zelensky visited Washington for his first publicly known foreign trip since Russia’s invasion on Feb 24. The group called “US Ukrainian Activists” then headed to the US Capitol for Mr Zelensky’s address to the Congress.

The United States will provide US$1.85 billion (S$2.5 billion) in additional military assistance for Ukraine, including a Patriot Air Defence System, President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, America has committed about US$21.2 billion in military assistance to Kyiv.

“In the long term, helping Ukraine will enable the US to preserve national security,” Ms Catherine Pedersen, a board member of the US Ukrainian Activists group, said. “It’s that awkward situation where you are incredibly grateful for (US) support, but there is need for more,” she added.

Another Ukrainian American, Ms Oleksandra Kepple, a researcher at the University of Maryland, said the current US assistance to Ukraine was not yet sufficient for Kyiv to win.

“I obviously appreciate US assistance. It’s enough to survive but not yet enough to win,” Ms Kepple said.

Ukrainian-American Katrina Durbak, an urban planning, housing and climate change policy analyst, echoed the sentiment.

“Ukrainians are asking for aid and assistance. Had the US provided the assistance sooner, more lives could have been saved,” Ms Durbak said, adding that Mr Zelensky’s trip could help make a case for more aid.

Russia says it is waging a “special military operation” in Ukraine to rid it of nationalists and protect Russian-speaking communities. Ukraine and the West describe the Kremlin’s actions as an unprovoked war of aggression. REUTERS