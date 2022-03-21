Ukraine war refugees face visa nightmare that blocks their path to the US

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - US citizens hoping to bring their Ukrainian parents, children or employees to America are finding that threats from bombs and bullets count little in the complex US immigration system.

Visas routinely given to students on holiday are not available to Ukrainians who do not know when they can go home, or if their home will even be there. United States consulates in the country are closed, and those in neighbouring countries are so jammed that the State Department said displaced people should head to Frankfurt, Germany, to apply for longshot visas or finish applications already in progress.

While US refugee laws cover those persecuted over their ethnic, sexual or religious identities, they lack a mechanism to quickly and efficiently take in civilians displaced by invasion, immigration attorneys said. The Biden administration has granted Temporary Protected Status to about 70,000 Ukrainians already in the US, but that does nothing for those seeking to get here.

"There is not a visa that says when war breaks out in your country, you can turn to the United States," Indiana immigration attorney John Broyles said. "We have this menu of visas available, and you have to try to figure out the one that best fits."

As US President Joe Biden pours millions of dollars into Poland, Moldova and other European countries to deal with the crushing influx, advocates are pressuring him to take emergency action to let them come to the US. Some recalled that the US helped Jews and Christians flee Ukraine and other parts of the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

"In 1999, the Clinton-Gore administration shared responsibility with Europe by overcoming all bureaucratic obstacles to quickly welcome 20,000 Kosovars who fled to Macedonia, proving that when the White House has the will to urgently resettle refugees, it can find a way," said the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations in a letter to Mr Biden last week, first published in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz. "Those with close family in America should be able to wait with their loved ones in the United States until it is safe to return to Ukraine."

Cumbersome system

Immigration attorneys said that while they agree with the sentiment, that is easier said than done for many reasons.

The US system is cumbersome and layered, with the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security and US Customs and Immigration Services each having roles in the process from application to arrival on US soil.

Mr Biden inherited an immigration system with steep staff shortages and backlogs of up to a year for some visa approvals. Former president Donald Trump cut the number of refugees allowed each year to 15,000, the smallest number in history, although Mr Biden has increased that figure to 125,000.

Also, advocates and attorneys said, one tool for letting refugees into the US conditionally - the so-called "parole" system - has been limited by Congress and sparked a lawsuit in January by states including Texas after the Biden administration applied it to some child migrants from Central America.

"There is not enough flexibility that exists in our statutes. Congress restricts the use of the parole authority and requires case by case assessment," said Professor Lenni Benson, Distinguished Chair of Immigration and Human Rights Law at New York Law School.