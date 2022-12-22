Ukraine’s Zelensky gives Biden military medal from Himars unit captain

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden welcomed Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House on Wednesday with renewed assurances of US support amid Russia’s continued onslaught on Ukraine.

“Thank you first of all,” Mr Zelensky told the US president in a meeting in the Oval Office.

“It’s a great honour to be here.”

The Ukrainian president, who said he had wanted to come to the United States earlier, offered his appreciation to Mr Biden, the US Congress and ordinary Americans for their support.

He gave Mr Biden the Ukrainian cross for military merit, offered by a captain of a Himars rocket unit it had been awarded to.

“Well, undeserved but appreciated,” Mr Biden said, promising to give the Ukrainian captain a command coin from a US battlefield in Iraq, where his son Beau had fought.

The US-supplied Himars rocket systems have proven to be pivotal to the Ukrainian offensives in August that drove the Russians out of Kharkiv and then Kherson last month, bolstering Ukraine’s strategy of hitting Russian command-and-control nodes, logistics routes and ammunition dumps.

Mr Biden also pledged to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to defend itself, particularly its air defences.

“That’s why we’re going to be providing Ukraine with a Patriot missile battery and training your forces to be able to accurately use it,” he said.

“You are the man of the year,” the US president then told Mr Zelensky of Time Magazine’s decision to put him on its cover.