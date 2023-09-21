Ukraine’s Zelensky arrives at US Capitol to counter war fatigue, address sceptical Republicans

WASHINGTON – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the US Capitol on Thursday as Republican sceptics question whether Congress should approve a new round of aid for Ukraine despite slow progress fighting Russia.

Mr Zelensky travelled to Washington after seeking to shore up international support at the United Nations, on a crosstown blitz that includes meetings with US President Joe Biden and military leaders at the Pentagon and an address in the evening at the National Archives museum.

Mr Zelensky will meet with leaders of the Republican-led House of Representatives and House national security committees before a private session with the full US Senate.

While Mr Biden and most congressional leaders still support aid to Ukraine, and Mr Biden’s Democrats control the Senate, Mr Zelensky will face a tougher crowd than when he visited Washington nine months ago.

As Ukraine’s military counteroffensive grinds on and Congress stages a bitter debate over spending ahead of a possible government shutdown, a growing chorus of Republicans have questioned the billions of dollars Washington has sent Kyiv for military, economic and humanitarian needs.

The US has sent some US$113 billion (S$155 billion) in security and humanitarian aid to help Mr Zelensky’s government since Russia invaded in February 2022.

Russia carried out its biggest missile attack in weeks across Ukraine on Thursday, pounding energy facilities in what officials said appeared to be the first salvo in a new air campaign against the Ukrainian power grid.

Mr Zelensky on Wednesday pressed his case for financial help with some of America’s best-known billionaires who made their fortunes in industries ranging from finance to tech and sports.

Biden administration officials held a classified briefing for Congress on Wednesday evening, to push for an additional US$24 billion, saying if Russian President Vladimir Putin was allowed to take control of Ukraine and pushed through to the border of Nato, the cost to the United States would be much higher.

But some Republicans were not convinced.

“If there’s some path in victory in Ukraine, I didn’t hear it today, and I also heard that there’s going to be no end to the funding requests,” Republican Senator Josh Hawley, a vocal critic of Ukraine aid, told reporters.

Mr Biden will announce a new US$325 million military aid package for Ukraine, which is expected to include the second tranche of cluster munitions fired by a 155mm Howitzer cannon.

“If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure?” Mr Biden asked world leaders at the United Nations on Tuesday.