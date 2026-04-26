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UK says cooperating closely with US on security ahead of King Charles’ visit

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FILE PHOTO: Britain's King Charles looks on as he meets with frontline workers and members from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Services and Police Scotland who assisted in managing the fire at Glasgow Central Station, in March this year, at Dumfries House, Ayrshire. Picture date: Wednesday April 22, 2026. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

The British government said its security services remain in close cooperation in respect to King Charles' visit to the US on April 27.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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LONDON – Britain’s government remains in close cooperation with US security services ahead of King Charles’ visit to the US this week, a senior minister said on April 26, after a shooting at the White House correspondents’ dinner.

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were rushed out of the dinner in Washington by Secret Service agents on the night of April 25 after a man opened fire on security personnel nearby.

Asked about the incident on Sky News, Mr Darren Jones, chief secretary to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, said the British government and Buckingham Palace took the security of King Charles “very seriously”, with extensive discussions already underway that would continue over the coming days.

“In respect of His Majesty’s visit to the United States next week ... our security services obviously remain in close cooperation in advance of that,” Mr Jones added.

King Charles and his wife Camilla are due to arrive in the US on April 27 for a four-day trip that includes a private meeting with Mr Trump and an address to Congress, marking 250 years since the US declaration of independence from British rule. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.