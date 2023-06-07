UK PM Sunak heads to Washington to meet Biden and talk tech

LONDON - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak headed to Washington on Tuesday lobbying for Britain to take a lead role in regulating artificial intelligence (AI), after a dire warning of the technology’s existential dangers.

Mr Sunak will meet US President Joe Biden on Thursday for a White House summit, pledging unstinting support for Ukraine after Russia was accused of blowing up a major dam to thwart an apparent counter-offensive.

But while the United States and Britain are inching closer on giving Ukraine air support, and on a robust approach to China, Mr Sunak faces a harder sell with Mr Biden about the UK’s post-Brexit relevance elsewhere.

The need for a coordinated response to AI was underlined by Downing Street task force advisor Matt Clifford, who warned the chances of the fast-learning systems wiping out humanity within two years were “not zero”.

Interviewed on TalkTV, he said the world needed “to regulate them on a global scale, because it’s not enough I think to regulate them nationally”.

Mr Sunak wants a future global AI regulator to be based in London, according to sources, arguing Britain has the requisite expertise and size of tech sector.

But it is pushing uphill as the United States talks directly to the European Union about AI regulation, to build on a pledge by Group of Seven (G-7) leaders including Mr Sunak in Japan in May.

And Mr Sunak, who meets US business leaders before Thursday’s summit, has given up on securing a post-Brexit trade deal with the Biden administration any time soon.

‘Battlefield advantage’

En route to Washington, the prime minister announced cumulative US investment of more than £14 billion (S$23 billion) into Britain – although some of that has already been deployed.

Underlining the US-UK military alliance at the heart of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), Mr Sunak said their economic relationship should also be deployed to defend Western democracy.

“By combining our vast economic resources and expertise, we will grow our economies, create jobs and keep our people safe long into the future,” said the prime minister, a wealthy former banker who studied in the United States and retains a property in California.

“Just as interoperability between our militaries has given us a battlefield advantage over our adversaries, greater economic interoperability will give us a crucial edge in the decades ahead.”

On the Nato front, Mr Sunak has been talking up Defence Secretary Ben Wallace as the Western alliance seeks a new secretary-general at a summit in Lithuania in July.