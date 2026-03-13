Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Dana White (left), CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship, is a supporter of US President Donald Trump.

QUANTICO, Virginia - Before the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) holds an event on the White House lawn in June, some fighters are paying a visit to the Federal Bureau of Investigation .

UFC fighters will lead a training session at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, this weekend for both senior staff and agents in training.

It is unclear which combat techniques would be the focus of the training, but the UFC said in a statement that the fighters “will provide insight into how they train for competition, as well as demonstrate specific techniques and tactics, offering a unique perspective to the students” as they prepare to enter field offices.

Michael Chandler, Jorge Masvidal and Chris Weidman are some of the long-time UFC fighters who will be involved.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our FBI agents to learn and train with some of the greatest athletes on earth – helping the world’s premier law enforcement agency be even better prepared to protect the American people,” FBI director Kash Patel said in a statement.

Mr Dana White, president and chief executive of the UFC, is a supporter of US President Donald Trump. On June 14, Mr White’s mixed martial arts powerhouse will hold a first-of-its-kind card on the White House lawn called UFC Freedom 250.

The event is to honour the country’s 250th anniversary and coincides with Mr Trump’s 80th birthday.

A lightweight title bout between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje tops the card, which also features a heavyweight fight between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane. REUTERS