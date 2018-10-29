Typhoon Yutu weakens as it heads to biggest Philippine island

BOSTON (BLOOMBERG) - Typhoon Yutu continues to weaken as it approaches the Philippines, where it should come ashore late on Monday (Oct 29) into Tuesday on Luzon's east coast, adding to the destruction it left in the US Northern Mariana Islands last week.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 2 has been raised for central Luzon and the Cagayan valley, meaning roofs could be torn off, power lines and trees knocked down and rice and corn plants could be damaged, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

Yutu was the equivalent to a Category 3 storm, on the US Saffir-Simpson scale, with top winds dropped to about 195 kilometres per hour, down from 240 kilometres per hour earlier, the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre in Hawaii said late on Sunday US time.

It was about 420 kilometres from Luzon's east coast, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Wind shear was tearing at the storm's structure and it could weaken to a Category 2 storm just before landfall, the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre said.

Luzon is the largest island in the Philippines and home to some 53 million people.

"Manila will get a little bit of rain but the worst of it is well to the north," said Mr Jason Nicholls, a meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc in State College, Pennsylvania.

Northern Luzon was hit by Super Typhoon Mangkhut in September, a storm which went on to strike Hong Kong. At their peak, both Mangkhut and Yutu had winds of 289km per hour, making them the strongest in the world this year.

Yutu, called Rosita in the Philippines, on Wednesday became the strongest storm since 1950 to hit the US territories of Saipan and Tinian in the Northern Mariana Islands.

At least one person died, many were injured and buildings were destroyed or damaged, according to a blog post by meteorologist Bob Henson of Weather Underground, an IBM company.

The mountains of Luzon will tear at Yutu's structure and significantly weaken the storm before it emerges into the South China Sea on Wednesday, Mr Nicholls said.

After that, Yutu is forecast to drift north, possibly bringing rain to China's south-east coast and parts of Taiwan by Friday.