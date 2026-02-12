Straitstimes.com header logo

Two US Navy ships collide, no major injuries, US Southern Command says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The US Navy combat logistics ship USNS Supply on Dec 18, 2025. It collided with the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Truxtun during a replenishment-at-sea.

The US Navy combat logistics ship USNS Supply on Dec 18, 2025. It collided with the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Truxtun during a replenishment-at-sea.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

WASHINGTON – A US warship and a Navy supply vessel collided during refuelling on the afternoon of Feb 11, the US Southern Command told Reuters in an emailed statement on Feb 12.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Truxtun and the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply collided during a replenishment at sea, said the statement from the Southern Command, whose areas of responsibility include Central and South America and the Caribbean.

It did not specify the location of the collision.

“Two personnel reported minor injuries and are in stable condition,” it said.

The incident is currently under investigation and both ships have reported sailing safely, the statement added.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that the collision took place near South America, saying the cause was not yet clear. REUTERS

More on this topic
More than 60 cargo containers tumble into sea at California port
US Navy transport ship on fire for 12 hours off Japan
See more on

Accidents - maritime

Maritime and shipping

Accidents

United States

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.