Two rescued from chocolate tank at US candy factory

Mars produces some of the most iconic treats, including M&M's, Snickers and Skittles candies. PHOTO: MARS.COM
Updated
Published
20 min ago

NEW YORK (AFP, REUTERS) - Two people were rescued on Thursday (June 9) after falling into a tank of chocolate at a Mars Wrigley candy factory in Pennsylvania, US media reported.

The two were unable to get out of the tank, where they reportedly stood waist-deep in chocolate until they were rescued, according to the reports.

Emergency responders had "to cut a hole in the side of the tank to get them out", Mr Brad Wolfe, communications supervisor for Lancaster County 911 dispatch, told broadcaster CNN.

Local media footage of the scene showed multiple police and emergency vehicles outside the factory owned by the confectionery giant in the town of Elizabethtown, in the east of the northeastern US state.

WHP-TV said the two are workers at the factory. Officials did not say how they became trapped in the chocolate vat.

The two were taken to hospital but their conditions are unknown, local media said.

Mars produces some of the most iconic treats, including M&M's, Snickers and Skittles candies. New York Post said it was unclear what brand was connected to the incident.

More On This Topic
'Willy Wonka, that you?': A tonne of chocolate leaks from a factory and floods a German street
Chocolate factory and electric go-karts among new attractions coming to S'pore

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top