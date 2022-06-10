Two rescued from chocolate tank at US candy factory

NEW YORK (AFP, REUTERS) - Two people were rescued on Thursday (June 9) after falling into a tank of chocolate at a Mars Wrigley candy factory in Pennsylvania, US media reported.

The two were unable to get out of the tank, where they reportedly stood waist-deep in chocolate until they were rescued, according to the reports.

Emergency responders had "to cut a hole in the side of the tank to get them out", Mr Brad Wolfe, communications supervisor for Lancaster County 911 dispatch, told broadcaster CNN.

Local media footage of the scene showed multiple police and emergency vehicles outside the factory owned by the confectionery giant in the town of Elizabethtown, in the east of the northeastern US state.

WHP-TV said the two are workers at the factory. Officials did not say how they became trapped in the chocolate vat.

The two were taken to hospital but their conditions are unknown, local media said.

Mars produces some of the most iconic treats, including M&M's, Snickers and Skittles candies. New York Post said it was unclear what brand was connected to the incident.