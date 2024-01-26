Two prominent Haley donors pull funding after Trump New Hampshire win

WASHINGTON - Two major donors stopped funding Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s campaign, saying the race for the party’s nomination was effectively over and that Donald Trump will be the party nominee.

Trump issued a threat to donors on Jan 24 night to stop funding Mrs Haley as he seeks to knock her out of the race before the next major primary race, in South Carolina on Feb 24.

Metals magnate Andy Sabin said in an interview that the Republican race was now essentially over, given that Mrs Haley had not been able to pull off an upset in the New Hampshire primary on Jan 23.

“Haley needs to drop out,” Mr Sabin said late on Jan 24. “Regardless of what anyone tells you, her money is going to dry up. Why would you fund someone who you know has no chance?“

Mrs Haley’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s back-to-back wins in the Iowa and New Hampshire contests have made his march to the Republican nomination almost certain as he looks ahead to a likely general election rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden in November.

Another major Haley donor, Mr Reid Hoffman, the billionaire co-founder of online business and employment platform LinkedIn, also does not plan to keep funding her campaign.

Mr Dmitri Mehlhorn, a Hoffman adviser, said in a statement to Reuters that Mrs Haley no longer had a path to the nomination.

“The only way I can see (a path) happening is if Trump has a ‘senior moment,’ and she’s able to exploit it to persuade GOP voters that he’s lost it,” Mr Mehlhorn said.

CNBC was first to report that Mr Hoffman was not going to give any more money to Mrs Haley’s campaign.

Trump donor threat

Mrs Haley, Trump’s last surviving Republican rival, has vowed to carry on, triggering a warning to her donors from Trump on his social media account on the night of Jan 24.

On the Truth Social app, Trump, who is furious at Mrs Haley for refusing to drop out, said anybody making a contribution to Mrs Haley would be “permanently barred” from his political orbit.

Mrs Haley responded on social media platform X with a link to donate to her campaign: “Well in that case... donate here. Let’s Go,” she wrote.