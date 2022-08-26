Two plead guilty to stealing, selling Biden daughter's diary

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Two people pleaded guilty on Thursday (Aug 25) to stealing and selling for US$40,000 (S$55,000) the private diary of President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley Biden, when he was running for office against Donald Trump in 2020.

The Justice Department announced the guilty pleas by Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander in court filings that refer to the victim as the daughter of "Candidate-1" - widely understood to be Biden.

According to the filings, the pair first sought to sell the diary to Trump's campaign - named as "Candidate-2" - and when rebuffed they took it to a conservative activist group.

That group, previously identified as Project Veritas, offered them each US$20,000 and allegedly encouraged them to return to steal other items, like digital files of family photographs, that Ashley Biden, 41, had left at a friend's home in Florida, the department said.

Project Veritas is a Republican-aligned independent operation that has a record of seeking to infiltrate and trick progressive groups into actions that can be used to embarrass them politically.

While the organisation never published the diary, a conservative website named National File did so - saying they obtained it from someone at Project Veritas, which sparked an FBI investigation.

The Justice Department said Harris and Kurlander pleaded guilty in a deal that requires them to forfeit the money they were paid and cooperate in the ongoing investigation.

They each face up to five years in prison on one count of conspiracy to transport stolen property.

Project Veritas defended itself in a statement, saying its "news gathering was ethical and legal."

"A journalist's lawful receipt of material later alleged to be stolen is routine, commonplace, and protected by the First Amendment" of the US Constitution, they said.