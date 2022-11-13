Six dead as WWII planes collide at Dallas air show

DALLAS – Six people were killed when a pair of World War II-era planes collided in mid-air at a show in Dallas and crashed to the ground in a ball of fire, county authorities said on Sunday.

“According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there are a total of six fatalities from yesterday’s Wings Over Dallas air show incident,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said on Twitter.

Saturday’s tragedy, under investigation by federal agencies, involved a single-pilot Bell P-63 Kingcobra crashing into a larger Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress.

Allied Pilots Association, the collective bargaining agent for American Airlines, confirmed two of its retired members died in the Texas accident.

“Our hearts go out to their families, friends, and colleagues past and present,” the group said on Saturday in a statement on Twitter.

The Wings Over Dallas air show at Dallas Executive Airport was meant to educate people about World War II history and honour the contributions of veterans.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson called the incident “a terrible tragedy”. He said on Twitter that “no spectators or others on the ground were reported injured”.

Mr Hank Coates, the chief executive of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) whose planes were involved in the accident, said the B-17 “normally has a crew of four or five”, while the P-63 is operated by a single pilot.

He said the Sunday part of the air show was cancelled.

Multiple videos posted on social media showed dramatic scenes of the smaller plane descending towards the lower-flying B-17 and crashing into it.

After the collision, the planes appeared to break apart into several large pieces before crashing to the ground and exploding in a ball of fire, creating a huge plume of black smoke.

The crash scattered debris across the airport grounds as well as on a nearby highway and strip mall, Mr Johnson said.