Two of four Americans kidnapped by gunmen in Mexico found dead

MEXICO CITY - Two of four Americans kidnapped by gunmen on Friday after they drove into north-east Mexico have been found dead, and the two survivors have returned to the United States, the local government said on Tuesday.

“Of the four, two of them have died, there’s one person injured, and the other person is alive,” Mr Americo Villarreal, governor of the border state of Tamaulipas where the four crossed into, said on a call with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, as the latter held a daily news conference.

Later, Tamaulipas’ Attorney-General Irving Barrios said on Twitter that the two surviving Americans had been handed over to US officials at the border with Texas.

A Mexican official told Reuters the lone woman in the group was not injured.

The kidnappings have put a harsh spotlight on US concerns over widespread gang violence in Mexico.

Republicans, in particular, have been pushing for the US government to take a tougher line on organised crime south of the border amid rising overdose deaths caused by fentanyl, a synthetic opioid trafficked by Mexican cartels.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Monday said it was time to “put Mexico on notice,” and advocated introducing legislation to classify some Mexican drug cartels as “foreign terrorist groups”, and set the stage to use military force if necessary.

“I would tell the Mexican government if you don’t clean up your act, we’re going to clean it up for you,” he told Fox News.

ABC News on Monday named the four Americans as Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown, Latavia “Tay” McGee and Eric James Williams - with the last two named by a Tamaulipas official as the survivors.

Mr Williams was receiving treatment in hospital in Brownsville, Texas, which is across the border from Matamoros, the city in Tamaulipas where the four had entered Mexico, the official said.

CNN said one of the four Americans was seriously injured.

The four were in a white minivan when they entered Matamoros on Friday. Gunmen fired on them shortly after they crossed into Mexico and then herded them into another vehicle before fleeing the scene, the US embassy in Mexico said.

A Mexican bystander was also killed when the abduction took place, authorities said.