Two National Guard members shot in Washington; White House on lockdown while Trump away

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Law-enforcement officers securing the area after a shooting in downtown Washington, on Nov 26.

WASHINGTON - Two members of the National Guard were shot in Washington on Nov 26 near the White House, putting the building into lockdown with President Donald Trump away in Florida.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a social media post that two Guard members had been shot and that her department was working with local police to gather more details.

Police in Washington said one suspect was in custody following the shooting one block from the White House and that the area was secured.

"The president has been briefed," White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said.

Mr Trump is at his resort in Palm Beach ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov 26.

US Vice-President J.D. Vance is in Kentucky.

Ms Stacey Walters, 43, was in an Uber near the White House around 2.15pm ET (3.15am on Nov 27 in Singapore) when she heard two loud booms and saw young children and other pedestrians running from the scene.

She said she heard someone yell "Help! Help!" and saw what appeared to be US Secret Service agents running after someone in a hooded sweatshirt.

The Secret Service did not immediately respond to requests for comment. REUTERS