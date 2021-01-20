Two National Guard members pulled from inauguration duty after vetting, say US officials

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Two members of the National Guard have been pulled from duties related to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden following vetting for links to extremist movements, two US officials told Reuters on Tuesday (Jan 19).

Neither of the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, detailed any conclusions of the vetting and it was unclear what information led the Guard members to be pulled.

One of the officials said possibly more than two Guard members could be removed following vetting.

On Sunday, acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller said that the FBI was assisting the US military in vetting more than 25,000 National Guard troops being deployed to assist in protecting the US Capitol for potential security concerns.

The vetting has been going on since last week, and the FBI is also working to see if any attackers from the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol were current service members.

Last week, the Virginia National Guard said that Jacob Fracker, an off-duty police officer charged in connection with the violent riots at the Capitol, was a corporal in the state's Guard and serves as an infantryman.