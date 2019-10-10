Two men linked to Trump's lawyer Giuliani arrested on campaign-finance violations

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Two men associated with US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani have been arrested over violations of campaign finance laws, a spokesman for the Manhattan US Attorney's office said on Thursday (Oct 10).

The two Florida businessmen, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, are expected to appear in a federal court in Virginia later on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Giuliani and John Dowd, the lawyer for the two men, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.